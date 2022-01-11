 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kansas woman to speak at Christian Women’s monthly brunch
The Christian Women’s Tuesday Brunch will be at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St.

Speaker this month will be Crystal Fahnest of Witchita, Kansas, with her program “The Search is On.” Kerry Moore of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Lincoln County will be the special feature. Music will be provided by LaDonna Swedberg.

Cost to attend is $6 per person, and reservations should be made by Friday to Darlene Small at 308-532-2971 or Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268.

