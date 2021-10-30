Karl’s TV & Appliance to help collect wheelchairs in November, December

Hope Haven International Ministries is conducting a regional wheelchair drive Nov. 1 to Dec. 31. Karl’s TV & Appliance locations throughout the upper Midwest will serve as designated collection sites for community members to drop off their new or used wheelchairs and mobility aids (No power wheelchairs or wooden crutches/canes are being accepted at this time).
Karl’s TV & Appliance, 901 S. Cottonwood St. in North Platte, will serve as one of the designated collection sites.
Hope Haven International Ministries (HHIM) collects wheelchairs and mobility equipment nationwide, and restores donations to nearly new condition at several volunteer facilities. For more information please visit hopehaven.org/wheelchair-drive or contact Mark Siemonsma at 712-476-3126 or msiemons@hopehaven.org.