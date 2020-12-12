Kearney man wins Neb. Farm Bureau discussion meet competition

LINCOLN — Alec Ibach of Kearney is the winner of the 2020 Young Farmers and Ranchers Virtual Discussion Meet competition. The award was announced Dec. 8, during the Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 103rd Annual Convention held virtually on Dec. 8.

Ibach received the top score of the contestants who advanced to the final round of the discussion meet contest. Rather than debating, contestants work to develop a solution to a problem being discussed, building on each other’s contributions. Competitors in the annual contest must be prepared to speak on several current agricultural related topics; the selected question is announced a short time prior to the contest round.

Ibach is a Buffalo County Farm Bureau member and serves on the YF&R Committee. Alec is a fifth-generation farmer/rancher on his family’s farm near Sumner. He also owns his own agriculture input business selling seed corn, cover crops and chemicals. His wife, Meredith, is a kindergarten teacher in Kearney.