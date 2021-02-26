Kearney orchestra concert celebrates music

KEARNEY — Kearney Symphony Orchestra will present a livestream performance, “From Sea to Shining Sea: Celebrating American Music in the Heartland,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The free concert features the orchestra’s brass and percussion, woodwind and string ensembles and a special performance by University of Nebraska at Kearney sophomore Jacob Cahill. It will be livestreamed at unk.edu/music. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there won’t be an in-person audience.

The concert includes works by American composers George Gershwin, Norman Dello Joio and John Steinmetz, as well as a saxophone concerto by Pierre-Max Dubois that will be performed by Cahill, winner of the UNK Concerto-Aria Competition.

A North Platte native, Cahill is studying music performance with a philosophy minor. He’s a member of the UNK Wind Ensemble, Jazz/Rock Ensemble and Kearney Symphony Orchestra.

Tuesday’s program opens with “Lullaby,” a bluesy selection for strings by Gershwin, and the second half of the concert features Gershwin’s iconic work “An American in Paris,” arranged for brass and percussion. A Dello Joio piece for orchestral strings and a Steinmetz work, in three movements for winds, will round out the performance.