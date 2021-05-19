Kearney professor’s research improves angling opportunities

KEARNEY — When Melissa Wuellner takes her daughter Lily fishing, they aren’t too concerned about the size of their catch.

Small bluegill, crappie and bass are enough to excite the 8-year-old.

For Wuellner, an associate biology professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, these trips aren’t about landing a trophy fish to display on the wall. She’s happy making memories with her daughter while passing along her passion for the outdoors.

As a fisheries biologist – or “fish doctor” if you ask Lily — Wuellner works with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks to ensure these experiences are available for anglers of all ages. She provides the information these agencies need to effectively manage public waters and fisheries in the two states.

There’s also a lot of pressure to get things right, because a nibble here and there won’t satisfy everyone.

“When catch rates go down and the number of fish being caught goes down, it can really impact angler satisfaction,” Wuellner said. “Maybe they don’t come back to that particular location the next year. Maybe they don’t buy a fishing license the next year.”

Big Mac