Keep children, pets safe during holiday

With holiday gatherings near and far, changes in scenery and routine make everyone more vulnerable to unintentional ingestions or exposures to potentially harmful substances. The Nebraska Regional Poison Center offers a few helpful holiday hints:

Keep small children and animals away from seasonal plants such as mistletoe and holly berries, yew plants and poinsettias.

Unattended alcoholic beverages can be accidentally ingested by children more often during gatherings; keep drinks out of reach of little ones. Alcohol can also be in hand sanitizers, perfumes, cleaning products and more. Clean immediately after gatherings and remove all items that may contain alcohol.

Nicotine-containing products such as cigarettes, vape liquid, chewing gum and tobacco are harmful if swallowed. These products may cause shakiness, vomiting or seizures.

CBD and THC products are often found in brightly colored packaging that can easily be mistaken for candy or other food items for children; keep these locked up and out of reach of children.

Friends and family may bring their medications when they arrive for the holidays. Never leave medications on a nightstand — store these up, out of sight and locked up tight. Keep all purses and bags secured and locked away.

Toys may contain button or disc batteries. If swallowed, they can become lodged and cause severe injury or death if not removed. They may be found in games, watches, remote controls and musical greeting cards.

When using frozen meats and other items to cook, be sure to thaw them in the refrigerator. Do not thaw on countertops as this may increase the risk of food poisoning. When the meal is complete, be sure to put food away in the refrigerator or freezer. Many food items should not be at room temperature for more than two hours, as the risk for bacterial growth increases rapidly.

The holiday season can bring joy and grief simultaneously. As seasonal calls to the Poison Center increase, so do calls about intentional harm. If you or a loved one is having thoughts of self-harm or is in a crisis, remember you are not alone. Please call 988, a 24/7 National Suicide and Crisis Line, for help.

Prevention is the best treatment for poisonings. The Nebraska Regional Poison Center is staffed by registered nurses trained in poison information. It is a free and confidential service, available 24/7/365. If you have questions or have had an exposure, call 1-800-222-1222.