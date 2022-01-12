Keep kids safe during winter activities

LINCOLN — With the winter Olympics coming soon, January is recognized as the National Winter Sports Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release.

Harsh winter days offer thrill-seekers a playground of opportunity to participate in extreme sports such as snowboarding, skiing and snowmobiling. The high velocity along with the living-on-the-edge sense of adventure makes these sports appealing to many.

However, there are physical risks associated with such activities, such as concussions and TBI’s. These sports and recreational activities contribute to about 21% of all TBI’s among American children and adolescents. A study published in the Orthopedic Journal of Sports Medicine examined the rates of head and neck injuries in three extreme winter sports (snowboarding, snow skiing, snowmobiling) and four extreme summer sports (surfing, skateboarding, mountain biking and motocross). The study discovered some alarming statistics:

More than 4 million injuries were reported in the seven sports between 2000 and 2011, 11% of which involved injuries to the head and neck.

Skateboarding, snowboarding, skiing and motocross had the highest number of head and neck injuries.