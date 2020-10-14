Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful hosting recycling event

It is time to clean out your basements of those unwanted electronic items. Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful in partnership with the Nebraska Recycling Council and Nebraska Environmental Trust are hosting a one-day-only electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Platte River Mall. This is the first amnesty event that has taken large, bulky televisions for free.

Some of the electronic items that will be accepted for free include two televisions per household with a $25 fee for each television after the second, small appliances not including microwaves, cellular phones, computers, laptops, tablets, computer accessories such as keyboards and mice, audio/visual equipment such as DVD, VHS and CD players, speakers, cameras and network equipment such as routers, modems, switches and servers. Items that will not be accepted include large appliances like freezers, washers, dryers and refrigerated appliances, microwaves, light bulbs, medical equipment, alkaline batteries, freon-bearing devices, scrap containing asbestos or machinery containing oil or gas.

This will be a drive-thry event. A semi will be parked in the Mall parking lot beginning at 8 a.m. Times for the event may have to be adjusted if the capacity is reached. Out of caution and care for all community members, event staff are asking the residents to follow the guidelines below: