Keith Blackledge biography author hosting book signings

Carol Lomicky, the author of the recently released Keith Blackledge biography, will be in North Platte Friday and Saturday for book signings, according to a press release.
Book signings will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive, and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.; 1 to 2 p.m. at A to Z Books, 115 W. Fourth St.; and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bible Supplies, 1927 West A St. People with books can bring them to be signed, or books will be available for purchase at each venue.
Lomicky, of Kearney, and Chuck Salestrom, formerly of North Platte, wrote the book “North Platte’s Keith Blackledge: Lessons from a Community Journalist,” which chronicles the life and longtime newspaper career of Keith Blackledge, editor of the North Platte Telegraph from 1967 to 1992.