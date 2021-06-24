Keith Blackledge biography author hosting book signings

Carol Lomicky, the author of the recently released Keith Blackledge biography, will be in North Platte Friday and Saturday for book signings, according to a press release.

Book signings will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive, and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.; 1 to 2 p.m. at A to Z Books, 115 W. Fourth St.; and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bible Supplies, 1927 West A St. People with books can bring them to be signed, or books will be available for purchase at each venue.