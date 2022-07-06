Keith County Chamber hosting annual Kites and Castles contest

The Keith County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Kites and Castles sand sculpture building contest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 30 at Martin Bay on Lake McConaughy, according to a press release.

Day-of registration begins at 11 a.m. in the Martin Bay parking lot. Sculpting begins at noon, and participants will have four hours to complete their sculptures. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m., with kayaking afterwards.

There are four categories for participants: kids (8 and younger), young adults (9 to 16 years old), open class and family (all team members related).

Event rules:

» Be safe in the sun. Your safety is your responsibility. Bring sunscreen, hats, bug spray and drinks.

» Do not start sculpting before noon.

» Only natural materials may be used to embellish the sculpture.

» Forms may be used for rough shaping only. Sculptures must be free standing.

» Rule violators will be disqualified.

Additional sculpture viewing and kite flying will continue on July 31.

The event is free but requires a Nebraska Game and Parks Pass to access the beaches.

For more information and to register, go to kitesandcastles.com.