The fifth annual Kidstock Carnival offers an opportunity March 11 for children with special needs to enjoy a day of fun and games at the D&N Event Center.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the event is for people with special needs only, then it opens to all children from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be inflatables, carnival games, raffles, animals from Stable Productions and concessions.

Entry fee is $5 for kids, free for ages 2 and younger and $10 for adults. Proceeds benefit the Autism Society of Nebraska and North Platte Area Support Network.