The fifth annual Kidstock Carnival offers an opportunity March 11 for children with special needs to enjoy a day of fun and games at the D&N Event Center.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the event is for people with special needs only, then it opens to all children from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be inflatables, carnival games, raffles, animals from Stable Productions and concessions.
Entry fee is $5 for kids, free for ages 2 and younger and $10 for adults. Proceeds benefit the Autism Society of Nebraska and North Platte Area Support Network.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.