Kimball Kamakazee Club hosting R/C airshow

The Kimball Kamakazee Club is hosting hosting their annual R/C airshow Sunday. Planes will take to the air at 10 a.m. and are expected to be on display until the late afternoon. The event is free to the public and is taking place at the Kimball Municipal Airport, located three miles south of Kimball on Highway 71 and half a mile west on County Road 28.

Pilots from Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming are expected to participate. There are no entry fees to participate, and no prizes are being awarded. Pilots will be provided with a free lunch.

For everyone else, food and music will be provided, and it is recommended that you bring your own seating. 

For more information, contact Rick Kirby at 308-235-3338, by cellphone at 308-235-5801 or by email at rdkirby@actcom.net.

— Telegraph staff reports

