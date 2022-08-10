Kiwanis selling Colorado peaches

North Platte Kiwanis will be selling Colorado peaches at the Original Farmers Market Saturday at District 177, 100 S. Dewey St.
The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bryan Health took to social media to clarify its staff hair policies after a TikTok went viral.
After the success of a previous webinar, Nebraska SHIP will host a Medicare basics webinar from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 20.
ServSafe Food Handler Food Safety Training courses will be offered in three locations in west central Nebraska. The courses will be located at:
The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans, according to AP sources
A training event allowed athletic trainers to learn how to use the temperature monitoring devices.
Lauren Vlach moved to Lincoln after losing more than $1,000 to a fraudulent company. She believes she was the victim of a moving scam, something that's becoming increasingly more common.
As Nebraskans prepare to start a new school year, new COVID-19 cases are running at almost double the rate they have been the past two years.
Individuals at the 4-H food stand reportedly may had been exposed to some sort of narcotic, possibly through the handling of cash, but testing came back negative.
If Thomas Ramsey has it his way, he will one day be working for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.