KJTL, KJTF host annual Sharathon Oct. 11-13

KJTL/KJTF is a non-commercial, non-denominational ministry that depends on listener support. The Sharathon goal is $346,750. To donate, call 308-532-1659 or 1-800-532-1659.

The public is also welcome to stop by at the radio station studio at B and Bailey streets in North Platte for food and refreshments. The stations can be found on the radio at 970 AM and 94.9 FM, or online at kjlt.org.