KJTL, KJTF host annual Sharathon Oct. 11-13

KJYL and KJTF radio in North Platte will host its annual Sharathon Oct. 11 to 13.

Gary Hofer, Glenn Littrell, Deb Dishman, Roger Olson and Keith Becker of the Todd Becker Foundation will host the event.

KJTL/KJTF is a non-commercial, non-denominational ministry that depends on listener support. The Sharathon goal is $346,750. To donate, call 308-532-1659 or 1-800-532-1659.

The public is also welcome to stop by at the radio station studio at B and Bailey streets in North Platte for food and refreshments. The stations can be found on the radio at 970 AM and 94.9 FM, or online at kjlt.org.

