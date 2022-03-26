Lenny Hassel, Grand Knight of Council No. 10506, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, presents Rob Hampton of the Special Olympics a check on March 23 from the Knights of Columbus Intellectual Disabilities Campaign at Wild Bill’s. Several Special Olympic Bowlers were in attendance at the presentation.
Knights of Columbus donates to Special Olympics
Related to this story
Most Popular
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students — a pandemic solution left out of new federal spending package
A food policy expert explains how school lunches changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and what’s wrong with going back to the normal system now.
Too much napping may be a sign of dementia, how to help someone with an eating disorder, and more health news
Elderly adults who napped at least once a day or more than an hour a day were 40% more likely to develop Alzheimer's, a study shows. What are some of your sleep myths and facts? Read about some of them here.
OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha is investing in the future of agriculture by supporting FFA with donations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinoi…
A total of 121 lots are planned in Doniphan, with 36 in the first phase. “We have been short of housing for a long time. The residential plans that I have seen, I think it’s on point with what our community needs,” one leader said.
Amid record-high gas prices at U.S. pumps, many have debated whether owning an electric car instead of a gasoline one could be a wise investment.
North Platte High School
For all those creative builders out there, North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is encouraging you to gather your building blocks and get re…
From coast to coast, cities are adding charging stations for electric vehicles. Despite the vehicles' high prices, strong demand is forecast.
LINCOLN — March 21 to 25 is Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week, a time to remind Nebraskans that community preparedness can minimize the d…