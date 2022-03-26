 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knights of Columbus donates to Special Olympics

Knights of Columbus donates to Special Olympics

Lenny Hassel, Grand Knight of Council No. 10506, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, presents Rob Hampton of the Special Olympics a check on March 23 from the Knights of Columbus Intellectual Disabilities Campaign at Wild Bill’s. Several Special Olympic Bowlers were in attendance at the presentation.

