Know causes of carbon monoxide poisoning

The highest percentage of carbon monoxide exposures occur during the winter months. However, carbon monoxide exposures can happen any time of year, especially during natural disasters and power outages. It is imperative that the citizens understand the dangers, the symptoms and how to prevent poisoning from carbon monoxide, the Nebraska Medical Center said in a press release.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include sleepiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, vomiting, shortness of breath and convulsions. The first step in treating carbon monoxide poisoning is getting the victim to fresh air. Then seek medical attention immediately.

Carbon monoxide is a gas produced when fuels burn incompletely. It has no color, taste or smell. The major causes of carbon monoxide poisoning in the summer may include:

» Gas powered generators indoors.

» Lack of ventilation in a car.

» Using a charcoal grill indoors.

» Using propane cooking equipment in enclosed areas.

» Boat exhaust fumes and onboard generators.

» Malfunctioning appliances with pilot lights.

If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning ir uf you have any questions, contact the Nebraska Regional Poison Center toll-free at 1-800-222-1222.