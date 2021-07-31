 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Know causes of carbon monoxide poisoning
0 comments

Know causes of carbon monoxide poisoning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The highest percentage of carbon monoxide exposures occur during the winter months. However, carbon monoxide exposures can happen any time of year, especially during natural disasters and power outages. It is imperative that the citizens understand the dangers, the symptoms and how to prevent poisoning from carbon monoxide, the Nebraska Medical Center said in a press release.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include sleepiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, vomiting, shortness of breath and convulsions. The first step in treating carbon monoxide poisoning is getting the victim to fresh air. Then seek medical attention immediately.

Carbon monoxide is a gas produced when fuels burn incompletely. It has no color, taste or smell. The major causes of carbon monoxide poisoning in the summer may include:

» Gas powered generators indoors.

» Lack of ventilation in a car.

» Using a charcoal grill indoors.

» Using propane cooking equipment in enclosed areas.

» Boat exhaust fumes and onboard generators.

» Malfunctioning appliances with pilot lights.

If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning ir uf you have any questions, contact the Nebraska Regional Poison Center toll-free at 1-800-222-1222.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News