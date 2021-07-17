 Skip to main content
Korinek receives sustainable agriculture grant
Korinek receives sustainable agriculture grant

William Korinek at BarWD Ranch Company in Wellfleet has recently been awarded a $8,997 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program for the project “The Effect of Management Intensive Grazing on Carrying Capacity in a Commercial Cow-Calf Operation Located in South Central Nebraska.”

“The project will test the efficacy of management intensive grazing on carrying capacity in a commercial cow-calf operation in a region where this method is not thought to be advantageous because the terrain inhibits cross-fencing,” Korinek said.

