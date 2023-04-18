Running through the month of May, Kwik Stop stores in Nebraska and Colorado will donate $.03 of every gallon purchased to help support the Museum of Nebraska Art expansion project in Kearney, the company said in a press release.

"In addition to financial support, Kwik Stop hopes to spread awareness of the museum and its mission, dedicated exclusively to promoting and preserving the art and artists of Nebraska," the company said in the release. "MONA is a true destination and point of pride for the entire state."

In 2021 the museum embarked on a comprehensive $36.5 million dollar restoration, renovation and expansion project.

The reimagined museum, projected to open in 2024, will continue to serve as a beacon for the visual arts for diverse audiences from across Nebraska and beyond, as it continues its mission to celebrate Nebraska’s visual history.

The Kwik Stop convenience store chain is a privately held company with corporate offices located in North Platte with 27 stores in Nebraska and Colorado.