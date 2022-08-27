LARM provides tips for controlling mice infestations

As the weather cools off, rodents are looking for warmer places to live, which means they are trying to enter nearly every building in Nebraska.

Common house mice or field mice that infest shops, offices and treatment plants, are said to be the most invasive species in the world mostly because of how often they reproduce.

How important is it to control mice infestation in buildings? Most concerning are the health dangers that mice bring to any workplace.

Hantavirus is a life-threatening disease from infected mice’s urine or droppings. In 2012, ten people were infected, and three died from exposure to droppings infected with hantavirus in cabins at Yosemite National Park. Search a building inside and out for any holes, cracks or crevices that a mouse might use to enter. Extermination experts say that mice can squeeze through holes the size of the width of a pencil.

Use caulk or use steel wool to plug any of these holes.

It is not recommended to use mouse poison in any public space where humans or pets could ingest it.

Traps should be used inside and outside of the buildings in locations along walls and behind trash cans.

Take rodent control seriously as the health and safety of citizens and staff may depend on it.