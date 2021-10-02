 Skip to main content
Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Neb. Ag scholarship available
Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Neb. Ag scholarship available

College students enrolled as full-time undergraduate or graduate students at a fully accredited Nebraska college, university or technical college in an agriculture related degree program are encouraged to apply for the Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 10. Applications will be reviewed, and selection notifications will be sent by Dec. 1. Students may apply for the scholarship online by visiting nepork.org.

Eligibility requirements:

» Must be currently enrolled as a full-time undergraduate or graduate student at a fully accredited Nebraska college, university or technical college in an agriculture related degree program.

» Must have at least one full year of study remaining toward a degree.

» Must have plans to work in the agriculture industry upon graduation.

Selection will be based on qualities of leadership and participation in collegiate or extracurricular activities related to the agriculture industry.

