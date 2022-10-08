Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship available

Applications for the Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship are now available through the Nebraska Pork Producers.

College students enrolled as full-time undergraduate or graduate students at a fully accredited Nebraska college, university or technical college in an agriculture related degree program are eligible, the organization said in a press release.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 10. Applications will be reviewed, and selection notifications will be sent by Dec. 1. Students may apply for the scholarship online by visiting nepork.org.

The Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship, awarded to one student.

The scholarship is named for Larry E. Sitzman, who retired in 2016 as executive director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association.

Eligibility requirements:

Must be currently enrolled as a full-time undergraduate or graduate student at a fully accredited Nebraska college, university or technical college in an agriculture related degree program.

Must have at least one full year of study remaining toward a degree.

Must have plans to work in the agriculture industry upon graduation.

To apply, go to nepork.org.