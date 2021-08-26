Larry the Cable Guy to perform benefit show

LINCOLN — Larry the Cable Guy is going to “Git-R-Done” for the Lied Center. At 7 p.m. on Oct. 7, he’ll take center stage with a performance for a great cause. Larry the Cable Guy believes in the Lied Center’s mission to educate, entertain and inspire Nebraskans through the performing arts, according to a press release from the center. He is donating his time and 100% of ticket sales to support the Lied Center’s continued programming and education outreach during the pandemic.

“We are so grateful to Larry the Cable Guy for this generous donation of his time and talent in support of the Lied Center,” Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said. “He and his wife, Cara, have been a powerful force for good in our community through the work of the Git-R-Done Foundation, and have been personally supportive of the Lied Center for many years. We can’t wait to welcome him to the Lied stage. We could all use a laugh these days, so what could be better than an evening of comedy that also supports the arts in Nebraska?”

Pre-sale for Friends of Lied members begins at 11 a.m. Monday. Friends of Lied that were at the $50 and over level on Thursday have access to the pre-sale. More information is available at liedcenter.org/friends.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Sept. 7 at liedcenter.org, by calling 402-472-4747, or in-person at the Lied Center box office. All tickets will be $49.50.