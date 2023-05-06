LINCOLN — The Nebraska Lawyers Trust Account Foundation awarded a grant of $220,000 to Legal Aid of Nebraska.

The foundation adminsters the statewide Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts program. This grant will make legal representation available to Nebraska’s low-income citizens across the state, the group said in a press release.

Since 1986, NLTAF has provided a total of $6,708,700 in funds. Legal Aid of Nebraska is a statewide organization that helps numerous indigent individuals. According to the 2020 Census, there were 211,842, or 10.8% of Nebraska’s population, living at or below the poverty level.

The foundation’s work results from the voluntary cooperation of Nebraska lawyers and more than 300 banks statewide.

“The semi-annual disbursement to Legal Aid of Nebraska is critical for Legal Aid to continue representing Nebraskans who meet the federal poverty guidelines,” said J.D. Sabott, foundation president and Lincoln attorney. “According to the Department of Health and Human Services, a family of four earning $37,500 annually meets the 125% poverty guidelines for 2023. This grant assists Legal Aid in helping indigent Nebraskans.

“Legal assistance for low-income Nebraskans is the result of the strong partnership of the legal and banking communities. The foundation’s Board of Directors salutes the collaborative participation of Nebraska lawyers and banks that help other Nebraskans through the IOLTA program.”