Lead For Nebraska announces fellowship applications for 2022

AUBURN — Lead For Nebraska and the national nonprofit Lead For America has announced its 2022 fellowship applications for Nebraska. Selected AmeriCorps fellows will address Nebraska’s most pressing challenges at the local level and join a national cohort of other leaders committed to supporting the communities they call home, according to a press release. Registration closes on April 15.

Lead For America is a national service program building the next generation of leaders for our country, starting in American communities across all 50 states. All fellows serve in a paid, full-time service AmeriCorps fellowship alongside a local leader in their hometown or home state for one year before advancing into positions of community, state and national leadership. Since 2018, LFA has placed over 215 fellows across 35 states, including five Nebraska fellows that started in 2021. Past Nebraska fellows have served to address the state’s most pressing challenges, from rural broadband to public health and economic development in communities like Humboldt, Auburn and Lincoln.

“Our country has rarely been more divided than it is today and from public health to the economy and foreign affairs, America is facing significant challenges,” said Joe Nail, CEO and co-founder of Lead For America. “But at times of dysfunction on a national level, reform and renewal has often arisen from the local level and a new generation of leadership. Lead For America aims to build a leadership force of our nation’s most outstanding young leaders, committed to serving the places they call home and stitching our country back together by building bridges across lines of difference. We believe that there is common ground, mutual respect, and even friendship to be found through shared commitment to place and to national service.”

As a part of their fellowship experience, fellows serve full-time with a local Nebraska nonprofit or government entity — city or county level — to address a critical community challenge alongside the mentorship of a local leader. Fellows also take part in a premier training program throughout the fellowship. They begin their journey with Lead For America’s 12-day Summer Institute in Washington D.C. where they learn about American history, the most significant challenges facing our country today, how to build relationships across lines of difference and how to be an effective local leader in the community they call home. Fellows continue this training with trips to LFA’s headquarters in Kansas and visiting other fellows in their home communities. During their fellowship, fellows take time to learn from residents about the challenges and opportunities in their community, and are tasked with creating a project to address one of their learnings. Overall, the fellowship serves as a launching pad for a lifetime of leadership and service to country and community.

The following organizations will host fellows in their communities that candidates can apply to serve with:

» Cambridge Economic Development Board, Cambridge, is looking for an economic development fellow.

» South Central Economic Development District, Holdrege, is looking for a community development fellow.

» Nebraska Hospital Association, Lincoln, is looking for a health data fellow.

» Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District and Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, Norfolk, are looking for an economic development fellow.

» Valley County Health Systems, Ord, is looking for a community outreach fellow.

» Pierce County Economic Development Group, Pierce County, is looking for an economic development fellow.

» Ravenna Economic Development Board and Chamber, Ravenna, are looking for an economic development fellow.

Applications close on April 15. Fellows will begin their one-year commitment to service in August and finish in July, 2023. After graduating, fellows will continue to be a part of Lead For America’s network of local, state and national leaders.

To learn more about Lead For America, go to leadforamerica.org.

To apply to the 2022 fellowship, go to the application page at leadforamerica.pinpointhq.com/en.