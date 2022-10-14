 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEAD participants receive scholarships from Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation

LINCOLN — In keeping with its mission to support the future of Nebraska agriculture, the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation has awarded scholarships to three participants of the Nebraska LEAD program.

The LEAD Scholarship awards agricultural stakeholders that participate in the Nebraska LEAD program. The LEAD program improves leadership skills and abilities of Nebraska’s future agricultural leaders through exposure to diverse topics, issues, concerns, points of view and innovative ideas. The winners of the LEAD Scholarship are current Farm Bureau members that commit to serving in a leadership role with Farm Bureau upon completion of the program.

The three winners are Kari Christensen, Arthur County (Authur); Dylan Haas, Boone County (St. Edward); and Jonathan Lechtenberg, Chase County (Imperial).

The mission of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is to engage youth, educators, and the general public to promote an understanding of the vital importance of agriculture in the lives of all Nebraskans. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more information about the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, go to nefbfoundation.org.

5 soup recipes to try this fall

