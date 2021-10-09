LEAD Participants Receive Scholarships from Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation

LINCOLN — In keeping with its mission to support the future of Nebraska agriculture, the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation has awarded scholarships to four participants of the Nebraska LEAD program, according to a press release.

“These participants have stepped forward with a desire to serve in their communities,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “We are proud to support them and Nebraska agriculture.”

The LEAD Scholarship awards agriculture stakeholders that participate in the Nebraska LEAD program. The winners of the LEAD Scholarship are current Farm Bureau members that commit to serving in a leadership role with Farm Bureau upon completion of the program.

The four winners are Maggie Dickey, Morrill County; Melissa Haack, Franklin County; Tiffany Hemenway, Antelope County; Mitchell Oswald, Hamilton County.

The mission of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is to engage youth, educators and the general public to promote an understanding of the vital importance of agriculture in the lives of all Nebraskans. For more information, go to nefbfoundation.org.