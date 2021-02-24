LEAD program set to resume this fall

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Leadership Education Action Development Program, a two-year development program for leaders in the state’s agricultural sector, will resume programming in 2021, following a yearlong pause as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Nebraska LEAD is accepting applications for its 40th cohort until June 15. In addition, the program’s 39th cohort will resume its monthly seminars and other scheduled activities this fall.

“We are anxiously anticipating the resumption of LEAD programming this coming fall. We have spent our pause year reassessing the entire program,” said Ed Woeppel, chairman of the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council, which sponsors the program. “We are confident that the Nebraska LEAD Program is positioned to continue to be a leader in agricultural leadership development. We look forward to continuing the experiences for LEAD 39 after a one-year pause as well as to welcome in a new group in LEAD 40.”

Applications for group 40 are now available for men and women involved in production agriculture or agribusiness.

“Up to 30 motivated men and women with demonstrated leadership potential will be selected from five geographic districts across our state,” said Terry Hejny, Nebraska LEAD program director.