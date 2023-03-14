LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has remaining funds available for Nebraska schools and licensed child care facilities to sample for lead in their drinking water.

All public, parochial and private schools from pre-K through high school, and public and in-home child care facilities qualify, the agency said in a press release.

This free lead testing was first announced in August 2020. NDEE has remaining funds available from Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act grants. Sample kits are mailed to facilities and prepaid postage allows for the kits to be returned to the laboratory for free lead testing.

While all schools and child care facilities are eligible to participate, the program focuses on populations that are most at-risk for lead exposure and prioritizes facilities that: serve children 6 years old and younger; are public preschools, elementary schools and child care facilities in underserved and low-income communities; and were built before 1988.

Childhood exposure to lead may be associated with hearing and speech impairments, learning disabilities, behavioral disorders, slowed growth and development, and adverse impacts to the developing nervous system. Children ages 6 and younger are the most vulnerable to the effects of lead exposure.

Identifying sources of exposure is crucial because childhood lead poisoning is preventable. Not only is lead sampling free through this NDEE program, it is also easy to participate. Anyone can collect a sample — a parent, a high school student, a school nurse, to name a few — and it only takes about 15 minutes.

NDEE created a how-to video on taking a lead sample that can be accessed at youtu.be/3MokmSf1ypw. Schools and child care facilities receive sample results directly from the lab.

The testing identifies lead that may be present in fixtures, faucets and fountains. Facilities that find high levels of lead can prevent exposure by placing a “do not use” sign over the sink or fountain or by removing or replacing the faucet. Locations that are eligible may also qualify for a rebate to cover the cost of replacing fixtures, faucets and fountains.

Locations that wish to sample their drinking water should contact their local health departments to request test kits. Participating local health departments are working with NDEE to oversee and coordinate the program in their areas. Local health departments have educational material that can be help schools and daycares understand their results and inform them on what steps to take next.

To ensure schools, child care facilities and parents can make informed decisions about children’s drinking water, a summary of the sampling data will be available on the NDEE/DHHS webpage when the program is complete.