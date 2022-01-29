Leadership Nebraska accepting applications

LINCOLN — Applications are now being accepted for the NE Chamber’s Leadership Nebraska — the statewide leadership program that prepares Nebraskans who want to play a key role in helping their community and state thrive.

Applications must be received in the NE Chamber office on or before April 15. Applications can be completed online, through email and mailed in.

The year-long program consists of six sessions, each of which lasts two and a half days. The sessions cover a broad range of key Nebraska issues — such as economic development, health care, education, agriculture, government and policy.

Leadership Nebraska’s next class will begin with an orientation retreat in June at Lied Lodge in Nebraska City. Other sessions will be held in August, September, October, November and January.

Tuition for the 2022-23 class is $3,500, which includes all meals and lodging. Individuals not sponsored by an organization or employer may be eligible for a scholarship, based on financial need. For more information, please contact Leadership Nebraska’s executive director, Roberta Pinkerton, at the NE Chamber, 402-480-6918.