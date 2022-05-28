 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leadership Nebraska announces new class

LINCOLN — The NE Chamber Foundation has announced the members of its new Leadership Nebraska class. This year’s class is the 14th in the program’s history, according to a press release.

Participants have been selected from across the state and possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents. All candidates have demonstrated an abiding interest in Nebraska and its future.

The nine-month program covers a broad range of key Nebraskan issues including economic development, workforce and education, agriculture and environment, health care, education, government and policy development.

“If we’re going to compete and win in the race for new families, talent, innovation and community development over the next five to 10 years, we need strong, informed and connected leaders to help us go the distance,” said Bryan Slone, NE Chamber Foundation president. “We’re pleased to welcome such a high-caliber group, from across the state, into the program.”

The foundation has chosen Jacob Rissler, director of institutional advancement at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte to participate in Leadership Nebraska.

Rissler also serves as the executive director for the North Platte Community College Foundation. He started his education career at Chadron State College working with college housing and then moved into alumni and fundraising there.

He has a Bachelor of Arts in business administration with an option in management from Chadron State College and a Master of Business Administration from Chadron State College.

He has been an active Rotarian in both Chadron and North Platte since 2018 and served as club president in Chadron. He was involved with the Chadron Chamber of Commerce as the board president and ambassador member. He is currently the Rotary Exchange coordinator for the North Platte Rotary Club.

After graduation, participants join a network of 320 alumni committed to lifelong learning and community engagement.

