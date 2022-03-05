Leadership Nebraska honors 28 graduates

LINCOLN — Chance Schilling, with the First National Bank of Omaha branch in North Platte, was one of 28 Nebraskans recognized recognized with certificates and commemorative awards for completing Class XIII of Leadership Nebraska at a commencement ceremony Thursday.

Graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. The program enhances their leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our state. Leadership Nebraska is dedicated to the development of informed leaders who understand issues, define problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility in Nebraska.

“Strong leaders are critical to building thriving communities and a resilient, growing economy,” said Bryan Slone, NE Chamber president. “Today, we face more complex challenges than ever, but the opportunities before us are even greater. We are anxious to see how the members of Class XIII make their mark on our future.”

The program includes six, two-day sessions held in various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas include: economic development; healthcare; agriculture; education; and government and policy.