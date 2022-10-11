League of Women voter's guide available

The League of Women Voters of Nebraska’s nonpartisan, online voter’s guide — vote411.org — has been updated with information about city, county, district, state and federal candidates in the Nov. 8 general election.

“With early mail-in voting underway in Nebraska, our volunteers worked hard to make sure that we had information available to voters in a timely manner,” Walta Dodd, co-director, said in a press release. “In the spirit of empowering voters and defending democracy, the Voter Services team keenly realizes that representation matters, and an informed electorate is paramount when exercising one’s right to vote.”

According to Stevenson, the group's volunteers spent more than 1,200 hours updating the online guide, and producing printable voting guides for 10 targeted counties for the general election. Voter’s guides for Adams, Buffalo, Cass, Dodge, Hall, Lancaster, Lincoln, Madison, Sarpy and Scotts Bluff counties are available as PDFs at lwvnebraska.org.

Approximately 4,129 candidates are running for office in Nebraska in some 2,199 general election races at the local, county, district, state and federal levels. Of those, 625 had email addresses and were invited to participate in vote411.org. To date, responses have been received from 194 candidates, a 31% response rate, and entered into the vote411.org platform. The names of all candidates, including those without responses, appear in the vote411.org platform, the release said.

Through vote411.org, voters can input their address to receive information on the candidates and initiatives that will appear on their ballots for the election.

"The League of Women Voters aims to provide all voters with easily accessible unbiased candidate information so they are able to make empowering decisions for themselves and their communities," said Cynde Glismann, co-president of the LWVGO.

Candidates can still provide their background information and answer the questions posed by the LWVNE for the online vote411.org voter’s guide by emailing VoterServices@lwvnebraska.org. Candidates not participating at this time can request to do so up until the Nov. 8 general election.

In addition to races for office, the LWVNE’s Voter Services also added judicial offices for retention, candidates running by petition and measures on sales taxes, use taxes, tax levies, economic development programs and abortion.