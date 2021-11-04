Leanne Morgan launches next leg of ‘The Big Panty Tour’ coming to Orpheum Theater in 2022

OMAHA — Outback Presents has announced comedian Leanne Morgan’s first national headlining tour will continue across the United States in 2022. Morgan has revealed The Big Panty Tour will bring her stand-up comedy routine to the masses in 37 new cities, including Omaha at 7 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the Orpheum Theater.

While performing in San Antonio, Morgan was asked to appear at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and shortly thereafter appeared on ABC’s “The View” in a comical housewife segment. She appeared as a finalist on Nick at Nite’s “Funniest Mom” and toured three years with the Southern Fried Chicks. She has appeared in comedy clubs, performing arts centers and theaters all over the nation. She held a contract with Warner Brothers and ABC to develop a sitcom based on her comedy and also collaborated with legendary writer/producer Matt Williams (“Roseanne,” “Home Improvement”) on a half-hour comedy project. Her celebrity fans include Dr. Phil and Paula Deen, and has appeared on both of their shows. Her comedy is in daily rotation at Sirius.