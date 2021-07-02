Lee Bird Composite Squadron-CAP NCR to take part in Wreaths Across America giving campaign

Lee Bird Composite Squadron-CAP NCR will be taking part in Wreaths Across America Giving July campaign this month.

The local organization is among sponsors across the state and nation that will take part in helping share WAA’s mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach,” according to a press release.

Since its founding in 2007, WAA has partnered with hundreds of like-minded charities, community programs and civic groups throughout the country to remember and honor our nation’s veterans and active duty military all year long.

Giving in July celebrates these groups and highlights the opportunity to “do good twice” through the sponsorship of veterans’ wreaths through the organization’s Group Sponsorship Program. Through the program, donations received in fact “do good twice” because WAA gives back $5 of each $15 wreath sponsorship made to support the local group’s own mission, which include programs helping veterans, military families, youth and more, in communities across the country.

Through this national program, WAA has given back nearly $15 million in local contributions over the last 13 years, the release said.