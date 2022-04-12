Lexington artist receives ‘Best of Show’ at McCook Community College exhibit

Lexington High School’s Brianna Zarate’s untitled acrylic on pastel was named Best of Show Friday in the McCook Community College Paint-In art show. Her work was chosen by a panel of judges from among the nearly 300 pieces of art submitted by students from 19 area high schools.

One of the teams from Norton Community schools received first place in the paint-in competition Friday. There were 24 teams from 16 schools on campus competing for that. Kelly Rippen, vice president of student affairs and McCook Community College, was the judge for Friday’s event. The theme was “Conflict and Adversity.”

One of the teams from Lexington received second place in the paint-in, Southwest was third and another team from Lexington received honorable mention.

Here are the other results for the MCC paint-in art show competition:

» Painting — 1. Ariana Pierson, McCook, “Pansy”; 2. Caelyn Long, Chase County, “Wakanda Forever”; 3. McKenna Renner, Maywood, “Loner”; Judge’s Choice: Angie Melo, Lexington, “Purify.”

» Drawing — 1. Ali Webb, Cambridge, “Betty White”; 2. Ariana Pierson, McCook, “Mad Man”; 3. Rebekah Taylor, Southern Valley, “Lexa”; Judge’s Choice: Katie Hrnchir, Hitchcock County, untitled.

» Prints/printmaking — 1. Isabella Townsend, Southwest, “Jenny”; 2. Lilliana Harris, McCook, “Sushi Life”; 3. Matalie Wallin, Chase County, “Rabbit; Judge’s Choice: Trinity Jensen, McCook, “Unique Betta.”

» Mixed media — 1. Morgan Peterson, Chase County, “Sandlot”; 2. Caelyn Long, Chase County, “Impression”; 3. Isabella Townsend, Southwest, “Jonathon”; Judge’s Choice: Elizabeth Meyers, Southern Valley, “Dead Life.”

» Pottery — 1. Lizabeth Cordoza, Dundy County, “Pickling Mushrooms in the rose realm”; 2. Viviana Gonzalex, Lexington, “Box of Donuts”; 3. Brianna Russell, Southern Valley, “Ceramic Teapot”; Judge’s Choice: Brooklyn Santifer Southern Valley, untitled ceramic/resin.

» 3D/sculpture — 1. Kamryn Oien, Decatur Community, “The Beet Farmer”; 2. Axton Brenning, McCook, “Run”; Judge’s Choice: Dylan Harvie, McCook, “Chernobl.”

» Digital and technology — 1. LaReina Colton, Chase County, “Foxy”; 2. Natalie Madrigal, Lexington, “The Other Side of Paradise”; 3. Kathleen Bair, McCook, “The Blue Lady”; Judge’s Choice: Untitled piece by Rylee Smith, Southern Valley.