Lexington Tyson Foods awards scholarships to area students

LEXINGTON — Tyson Foods’ Lexington facility has awarded $1,000 scholarships to eight area students through its annual local scholarship program.

The scholarships will help eight individuals with their college or university education-related expenses, such as tuition, books, academic fees and room and board, according to a press release.

Tyson Foods awards scholarships to children of current employees based on the student’s performance, their involvement in school and the community and their financial need.

“It’s extremely rewarding to support our team members’ children by giving them greater access to opportunities to continue their education after graduation,” said Dave Roemmich, complex manager of Tyson Foods’ Lexington plant. “We’re proud of our ongoing contributions that help serve the communities where our team members work, live and play.”

The 2022 Lexington Tyson Foods scholarship recipients are:

» Amy Nguyen, daughter of Tyson employee Nghia Huy Nguyen.

» Leslie Vasquez-Garcia, daughter of employees Norma Garcia and Marvin Vasquez.

» Emily Jimenez Avalos, daughter of Tyson employee Ramon Jimenez Alvizo.

» Isaac Martinex-Ramos, son of Tyson employees Arturo Martinez-Rincon and Maria Martinez.

» Ismael Ayala, son of Tyson employees Santos and Juana D. Ayala.

» Giselle Borrayo-Sanchez, daughter of Tyson employee Manuela Sanchez.

» Josue Gomez Gutierrez, son of Tyson employee Jose G. Gomez.

» Karen Marin-Diaz, daughter of Tyson employees Ana Contreras and Jose Contreras.

For more information on career paths and those interested in applying, go to tysonfoods.com/careers.