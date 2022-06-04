 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lexington Tyson Foods awards scholarships to area students

  • 0

LEXINGTON — Tyson Foods’ Lexington facility has awarded $1,000 scholarships to eight area students through its annual local scholarship program.

The scholarships will help eight individuals with their college or university education-related expenses, such as tuition, books, academic fees and room and board, according to a press release.

Tyson Foods awards scholarships to children of current employees based on the student’s performance, their involvement in school and the community and their financial need.

“It’s extremely rewarding to support our team members’ children by giving them greater access to opportunities to continue their education after graduation,” said Dave Roemmich, complex manager of Tyson Foods’ Lexington plant. “We’re proud of our ongoing contributions that help serve the communities where our team members work, live and play.”

The 2022 Lexington Tyson Foods scholarship recipients are:

» Amy Nguyen, daughter of Tyson employee Nghia Huy Nguyen.

People are also reading…

» Leslie Vasquez-Garcia, daughter of employees Norma Garcia and Marvin Vasquez.

» Emily Jimenez Avalos, daughter of Tyson employee Ramon Jimenez Alvizo.

» Isaac Martinex-Ramos, son of Tyson employees Arturo Martinez-Rincon and Maria Martinez.

» Ismael Ayala, son of Tyson employees Santos and Juana D. Ayala.

» Giselle Borrayo-Sanchez, daughter of Tyson employee Manuela Sanchez.

» Josue Gomez Gutierrez, son of Tyson employee Jose G. Gomez.

» Karen Marin-Diaz, daughter of Tyson employees Ana Contreras and Jose Contreras.

For more information on career paths and those interested in applying, go to tysonfoods.com/careers.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Case levels in other states where the new variants arrived earlier suggest Nebraska cases still could climb well above current levels. A number of northeastern states have case levels more than four times Nebraska’s.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want happy hour to last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News