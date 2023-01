The Friends of the Library Book Sale is continuing throughout January and February at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

Mass market paperback fiction books will be on sale Tuesday through Saturday. Children's and young adult books will be on sale Jan. 23 to Jan. 28 and nonfiction books will be available Jan. 30 to Feb. 4.

Friends of the Library are accepting freewill donations with all proceeds going to the organization.