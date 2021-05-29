Library to host program on Swedish Pioneers

“Becoming American: Swedish Pioneers in Nebraska,” presented by Laureen Riedesel is at noon Fridayat the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. This is the second in the library’s 2021 noon program series, the library said in a press release.

Riedesel, retired Beatrice library director, will be speaking on the Swedish Pioneers in Nebraska and their common experiences with other ethnic immigrants. In the latter half of the 19th century, Swedes were among the largest groups that immigrated to Nebraska. They caught “Amerikafeber” and came to claim their “free land,” full of hope and promise.

The construction of churches and schools followed the building of their soddies and barns. An outstanding example of this pattern can be told through the story of Salem Church in rural Kearney County and the Carter School, originally located in Harlan County. These properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places are a continuing legacy of the Swedish pioneers in Nebraska.

This program is one of seven Humanities Nebraska programs scheduled this year at the library, with funding provided by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and local funding.

All speaker programs are free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring their lunches. Water will be provided. To help plan chair set-up, please call the library at 308-535-8036, ext. 3310, to reserve a seat.