Lied announces postponements, adds new arts education events

LINCOLN — As the continuing shutdown of Broadway and most nationally touring events continues to ripple across the arts scene, the Lied Center has announced a new group of event postponements. But even with fewer in-person events, the Lied is continuing to offer arts programming through the continuation of Lied Learning Online.

Previously scheduled events with new dates are as follows:

» Kelli O’Hara — The concert featuring the Tony Award winning Broadway star scheduled for Nov. 8 has been rescheduled for Feb. 13, 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

» Michael Feinstein — The concert featuring the Grammy and Emmy nominated singer scheduled for Feb. 13, 2021 has been postponed, with a new date to be announced.

» “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” — The performances scheduled for May 13 to 15, 2021 have been postponed amid the continuing Broadway shutdown. New dates will be announced as soon as possible.

Tickets to these events will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Ticket holders also have the option of keeping the value of their tickets as on-account credit to be used for another show or requesting a refund. The Lied Center box office can be reached at liedcustomerservice@unl.edu or 402-472-4747.