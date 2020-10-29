Lied announces postponements, adds new arts education events

LINCOLN — As the continuing shutdown of Broadway and most nationally touring events continues to ripple across the arts scene, the Lied Center has announced a new group of event postponements. But even with fewer in-person events, the Lied is continuing to offer arts programming through the continuation of Lied Learning Online.
Previously scheduled events with new dates are as follows:
» Kelli O’Hara — The concert featuring the Tony Award winning Broadway star scheduled for Nov. 8 has been rescheduled for Feb. 13, 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.
» Michael Feinstein — The concert featuring the Grammy and Emmy nominated singer scheduled for Feb. 13, 2021 has been postponed, with a new date to be announced.
» “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” — The performances scheduled for May 13 to 15, 2021 have been postponed amid the continuing Broadway shutdown. New dates will be announced as soon as possible.
Tickets to these events will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Ticket holders also have the option of keeping the value of their tickets as on-account credit to be used for another show or requesting a refund. The Lied Center box office can be reached at liedcustomerservice@unl.edu or 402-472-4747.
Audiences have returned to the Lied Center, but their online programming continues in November with new events from Lied Learning Online. This month students of all ages are being invited to spend election day learning about art as activism, go on a wild weather yoga adventure, take a master class from a Broadway dancer and meet a Husker singer/songwriter who has already developed a huge following.
All events are free, and are available on the Lied Center Facebook page and liedcenter.org.
New Lied Learning Online events in November:
» “Lunch & Learn: NYU Verbatim Theatre: A Play on Politics” — noon on Nov. 3.
This month the Lied’s video podcast series welcomes Joe Salvatore, professor of educational theater at New York University, to chat about his groundbreaking work in political and cultural theater using verbatim performance. Salvatore directs NYU’s Verbatim Performance Lab, which emerged following the success of “Her Opponent,” a re-staging of excerpts of the 2016 presidential debates using gender-reversed casting. Hosts Ryan and Lauren are back to talk with Salvatore about his approach to creating theater, “Her Opponent’s” journey to an Off-Broadway run and future projects in the pipeline for the NYU Verbatim Performance Lab.
» “Tiny Lieders: Spectacular Seasons & Wild Weather: Yoga, Movement, & Music” — 10 a.m. on Nov. 12.
The Lied’s Tiny Lieders series is especially for their youngest patrons. As changing leaves sprinkle the ground and winter snowflakes approach the Heartland, children 6 and younger are invited to join Ashley Laverty, artistic director of Kerfuffle (specializing in theater for the very young), for a 45-minute season and weather-themed movement, music and yoga jam. Since 2015, Kerfuffle has traveled the Midwest creating theater and dance for and with young children.
» “Master Classes @ The Lied: Musical Theater Dance Master Class with Con O’Shea Creal” — noon to 1 p.m. on Nov. 15.
This free master class will be conducted via Zoom and is geared towards beginning and intermediate dance students ages 11 to 18. Lied Center teaching artist Con O’Shea Creal will teach and perfect a short, choreographed combination from a musical theater work, and students will learn how to pick up simple choreography, discover and build their unique performance style, gain self-confidence, improve dance audition technique and observe and learn from their peers. No preparation required — just a willingness to learn and try something new. O’Shea Creal is a native of Lincoln who appeared on Broadway in the 2014 revival of “Side Show” and in Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” He appeared as Bert in the 2012-13 national tour of Mary Poppins, and recently toured the US with the first national tour of the Broadway hit “Something Rotten!” Pre-registration is required to attend.
» “Huskers In The Spotlight: Noah Floersch” — noon on Nov. 24.
The Lied Center’s concert series featuring Husker students and alumni returns in November with singer/songwriter Noah Floersch. This 21-year-old from Omaha has been releasing music professionally since late 2018, and in August of 2020 he released his second EP, “A Book of Stories.” His musical style is inspired by the likes of Jon Bellion, Vampire Weekend and Fleetwood Mac, and he plans on pursuing a full-time career as a recording artist and songwriter after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2021. Noah has nearly 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and several of his most popular songs have racked up over one million listens on the platform.
