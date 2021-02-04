Lied Center announces 2021 spring season

“In a time when the vast majority of the nation’s performing arts centers remain closed, we’re so happy to be welcoming many of the world’s top artists to the Lied Center this spring,” Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said. “From one of the nation’s top orchestras to some of the world’s best pianists to exciting modern dance, brass, jazz, bluegrass and Broadway, this is going to be a truly inspiring spring season. We’re also proud that nearly all of this spring’s events include the opportunity to either attend in person or watch from home. Bringing the arts to the people of Nebraska is something we remain committed to, no matter the circumstances.”