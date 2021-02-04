Lied Center announces 2021 spring season

LINCOLN — The Lied Center is presenting one of the most diverse programs of events in the nation this spring, featuring top artists, according to a press release.
Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly all spring season events will feature both in-person and virtual attendance options. The series features Tony Award-winning Broadway stars, virtuoso musicians and headline entertainers.
“In a time when the vast majority of the nation’s performing arts centers remain closed, we’re so happy to be welcoming many of the world’s top artists to the Lied Center this spring,” Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said. “From one of the nation’s top orchestras to some of the world’s best pianists to exciting modern dance, brass, jazz, bluegrass and Broadway, this is going to be a truly inspiring spring season. We’re also proud that nearly all of this spring’s events include the opportunity to either attend in person or watch from home. Bringing the arts to the people of Nebraska is something we remain committed to, no matter the circumstances.”
Through continued collaboration with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department and the University of Nebraska, all shows with in-person audiences will feature socially distanced seating, and masks are required inside the Lied Center. Since the Lied Center reopened to the public in July 2020, dozens of events welcoming thousands of patrons have been presented safely.
Tickets for spring shows go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747, or in person at the Lied Center box office. Patrons who purchase tickets to four or more shows will get a 20% discount on their entire order.
Online access to spring season shows:
For the first time ever, the Lied will also be offering a $99 virtual season pass, allowing online access to all 13 paid ticketed events. Most events are available to watch from home for $20 or less. Experience full-length performances of Lied artists from around the world in high-definition video and audio when you purchase online access.
Lied Center 2021 spring events:
» Mike Super Magic & Illusion, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20, in-person only.
» Behzod Abduraimov, piano, 4 p.m. Feb. 28, in-person and virtual tickets available.
» Rhapsody in Black, 7:30 p.m. March 9, free in-person and virtual tickets available.
» The Modern Gentlemen, 7:30 p.m. March 13 and 2 p.m. March 14, in-person and virtual tickets available.
» Michael Londra and The Celtic Fire, 7:30 p.m. March 16 and 17, in-person and virtual tickets available.
» The Philadelphia Orchestra, featuring Gil Shaham, 7:30 p.m. March 20, free, virtual only.
» Dino-Light: A Glow-in-the-Dark Adventure, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 21, in-person and virtual tickets available.
» Chris Thile, 7:30 p.m. March 24, in-person and virtual tickets available.
» Naughton Duo, March 30, 7:30 p.m., in-person and virtual tickets available.
» Diane Schuur, 7:30 p.m. April 7, in-person and virtual tickets available.
» Michelle Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m. April 10, free, virtual only.
» Silkroad Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. April 15, in-person and virtual tickets available.
» Super Diamond, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 17, in-person and virtual tickets available.
» Black Voices in a Time of Change: Poetry, Art and Music, 7:30 p.m. April 20, free, virtual only.
» Canadian Brass, 7:30 p.m. April 29 and 30, in-person and virtual tickets available.
» Arnaldo Cohen, piano, 7:30 p.m. May 13, in-person and virtual tickets available.
» Kelli O’Hara, 7:30 p.m. June 12, in-person and virtual tickets available.
» Paula Poundstone, 7:30 p.m. July 24, in-person and virtual tickets available.