Lied Center announces 2022-23 Glenn Korff Broadway Series

LINCOLN — “Hamilton,” “Chicago,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “Legally Blonde — The Musical,” “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Book of Mormon,” “On Your Feet!” “Stomp” and “Madagascar” will make up the 2022-23 Glenn Korff Broadway Series at the Lied Center.

Five-show Broadway packages start at $217 and include “Hamilton,” “Chicago,” the Nebraska premiere of “Jagged Little Pill,” “Legally Blonde — The Musical” and “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Broadway subscribers get first access to the four remaining shows as package add-ons.

Season package renewals and upgrades are available immediately to current subscribers. New season packages go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Tuesday at liedcenter.org/broadway.

2022-23 Glenn Korff Broadway Series:

» “Chicago,” Oct. 25-28, four performances.

» “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Dec. 22-24, five performances.

» “Legally Blonde — The Musical,” Feb. 23-25, 2023, four performances.

» “Jagged Little Pill,” April 25 -30, 2023, seven performances.

» “Hamilton,” Aug. 2-13, 2023, 16 performances.

Season package add-on productions:

» “Stomp,” Nov. 3-4, two performances.

» “On Your Feet!” Jan. 27-28, 2023, two performances.

» “The Book of Mormon,” March 24-26, 2023, five performances.

» “Madagascar the Musical,” April 15, 2023, two performances.

