Lied Center announces free summer concerts for June

LINCOLN — Arts Across Nebraska connects Lied Center artists to communities across the state of Nebraska. While COVID precautions prevent a full in-person tour this summer, the Lied is hosting two Nebraska favorite artists in Lincoln and providing

livestreaming options to venues statewide. Both events are free to attend in-person or via live webcast, according to a press release.

» “Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra,” 4 p.m. June 6. Billy McGuigan and his rock orchestra present a high-energy concoction of rock ‘n’ roll mega hits in a unique, live concert experience. Billy and the Pop Rock Orchestra take you on a journey through the ’50s rock and roll, the psychedelic ’60s and the sweet sounds of the ’70s. From American Rock to British Invasion hits Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra attack the music with thunderous energy. The set list is as varied and versatile as Billy himself and each song is handpicked to compliment Billy’s heartwarming stories, humor, trivia and nostalgia.

This concert will be held outside the Lied, on the green space in front of Kimmel Auditorium. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. It is free to attend in person or via live webcast, but registration is required to reserve tickets. There is also the option to add a donation to support the Lied Center. Tickets are available at liedcenter.org.