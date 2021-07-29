Lied Center announces upcoming season of performances for 2021-22

LINCOLN — Intermission is over at the Lied Center. In a return to full audiences the 2021-22 season at the Lied will include a vibrant lineup of music, theater, dance and more. From the Boston Pops showcasing the iconic music of John Williams to Manheim Steamroller and their beloved Christmas music, from the Stars of American Ballet to the mind-bending artistry of Pilobolus Dance, from the St. Louis Symphony to piano superstar Yuja Wang, from The Righteous Brothers to the hilarious ‘A Musical About Star Wars’ and more.

“I’m overwhelmed by how exciting it is to have big Broadway back, the world’s greatest orchestras, and all of our patrons in the theater together,” Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said. “I know that everyone can’t wait to be entertained, inspired and full of joy after the challenges of the last year year. We have put together the Lied Center’s biggest season of Broadway in our history with a record ten Broadway attractions, and there really is something for everyone with more than 30 different programs in music, theater, and dance. The 2021-22 season is a celebration of life and community.”

These season events will be presented in addition to the previously announced Glenn Korff Broadway Series. For more information or to become a subscriber, visit liedcenter.org