Lied Center announces upcoming season of performances for 2021-22

LINCOLN — Intermission is over at the Lied Center. In a return to full audiences the 2021-22 season at the Lied will include a vibrant lineup of music, theater, dance and more. From the Boston Pops showcasing the iconic music of John Williams to Manheim Steamroller and their beloved Christmas music, from the Stars of American Ballet to the mind-bending artistry of Pilobolus Dance, from the St. Louis Symphony to piano superstar Yuja Wang, from The Righteous Brothers to the hilarious ‘A Musical About Star Wars’ and more.
“I’m overwhelmed by how exciting it is to have big Broadway back, the world’s greatest orchestras, and all of our patrons in the theater together,” Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said. “I know that everyone can’t wait to be entertained, inspired and full of joy after the challenges of the last year year. We have put together the Lied Center’s biggest season of Broadway in our history with a record ten Broadway attractions, and there really is something for everyone with more than 30 different programs in music, theater, and dance. The 2021-22 season is a celebration of life and community.”
These season events will be presented in addition to the previously announced Glenn Korff Broadway Series. For more information or to become a subscriber, visit liedcenter.org
Season subscriptions, and tickets can be purchased in person at the Lied Center Box Office, 12th and R streets in Lincoln, by phone at 402-472-4747, or online at liedcenter.org.
To become a season subscriber, patrons can choose any four events and receive 10% off their entire order. Creating a season subscription of eight or more events increases the discount to 20%. UNL students can place season ticket orders and receive a 10% or 20% discount, in addition to the 50% discount all current UNL students receive on Lied Center tickets.
If the performances are not sold out through season ticket orders, any remaining tickets will be available for single ticket purchase starting in early August.
Lied Center 2021-22 Season Events:
» Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, Sept. 10 to 12, 2021, 4 shows.
» STEP AFRIKA! Drumfolk, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 17, 2021.
» A Musical About Star Wars, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24, 2021.
» Pat Metheny Side Eye with James Francies & Joe Dyson, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 11, 2021.
» The Righteous Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 23, 2021.
» Boston Pops on Tour, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, 2021.
» BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet — Au Revoir Tour, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4, 2021.
» Yuja Wang, Piano and Leonidas Kavakos, Violin in Concert, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8, 2021.
» Manheim Steamroller Christmas, by Chip Davis, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 21, 2021.
» St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 13, 2022.
» Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 18, 2022.
» Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jan. 27 to 29, 2022, 4 shows.
» Anna Deavere Smith, Notes from the Field, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 9, 2022.
» Beautiful — The Carole King Musical, Feb. 18 to 20, 2022, 4 shows.
» IBEX Puppetry: Ajijaak on Turtle Islan, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22, 2022.
» Bernadette Peters, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 26, 2022.
» Stars of American Ballet, 7:30 p.m., March 5, 2022.
» Riverdance, March 8 to 10, 2022, 3 shows.
» The Fab Four, 7:30 p.m. March 12, 2022.
» This Mortal Life Also, March 17 to 20, 2022, 4 shows, Johnny Carson Theater.
» Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, 7:30 p.m., March 18, 2022.
» Jersey Boys, March 25 to 27, 2022, 4 shows.
» Mnozil Brass, 7:30 p.m., March 26, 2022, Kimball Recital Hall.
» Pilobolus BIG FIVE-OH, 7:30 p.m., March 31, 2022.
» Madagascar the Musical, April 2, 2022, 2 shows.
» Diane Schuur, April 5, 7:30 p.m., 2022.
» The Band’s Visit, April 9 to 10, 2022, 4 shows.
» Church Basement Ladies, April 16, 2022, 2 shows.
» Joyce Yang, Piano, 7:30 p.m., April 18, 2022.
» Come From Away, April 27 to May 1, 2022.
» Oklahoma!, May 10 to 11, 2022, 2 shows.
» Michael Feinstein, 7:30 p.m., June 17, 2022.