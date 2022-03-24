Lied Center announces youth summer camps

LINCOLN — The Lied Center is inviting students from Nebraska and beyond to arts summer camps in 2022.

The Lied Center is offering its annual Summer Broadway Intensive from June 27 to July 1. Submissions will be reviewed until May 1 or until all spots are filled. For more information or to apply, go to liedcenter.org/education/summerbroadway.

The Lied Center is also hosting its annual Lied Center Piano Academy from July 11 to 15.

For more information or to submit an audition application, go to liedcenter.org/pianoacademy.

Both camps are for high school students (entering ninth grade through recent graduates). Tuition for both camps is $315 per participant. Optional housing on the UNL campus is an additional $205. Need-based scholarships are available for both tuition and housing.