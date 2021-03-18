Lied Center hosting ‘Dino-Light’ show

LINCOLN — A unique family experience is coming to the Lied Center. “Dino-Light” is a glow-in-the-dark adventure that brings a friendly dinosaur to life to discover a wonderful world full of creatures that light up the darkness. 15-foot luminescent dinosaurs will fill the stage, telling a story of love and belonging. A recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant, this visually stunning production blends cutting-edge puppetry, technology and dance, according to a press release.

Details for the show:

» “Dino-Light:” A Glow-in-the-Dark Adventure: 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 21.

This production can be enjoyed in person at the Lied Center or watched live from home. In-person tickets are available for $16 for adults and $8 for student, and live webcast tickets are $10. More information and tickets are available at liedcenter.org.

“Dino-Light” is also the Lied’s 2021 spring Fam Fest event. Fam Fest is designed as a performance extension experience for young people and their guardians. Community partners The Lux Center, Morrill Hall, The Lincoln Children’s Museum and Kerfuffle are sharing videos to enjoy pre-or-post show to expand your dinosaur knowledge and engage your mind, body and imagination. Video links are available on the “Dino-Light” event page at liedcenter.org.