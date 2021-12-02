 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lied center hosts Christmas shows
0 comments

Lied center hosts Christmas shows

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — It’s Christmas at the Lied Center. From holiday classics to family traditions, the month of December brings festive events and shows. Tickets and information for all events available at liedcenter.org.

Holiday events at the Lied:

» “Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra’s Deck the Halls,” 2 and 6 p.m., Sunday.

» “Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Dec. 11.

» “The Nutcracker,” 2 and 7 p.m., Dec. 18; 2 p.m., Dec. 19.

» “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas,” 3 and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 21.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips to keep your Christmas plants alive year-round

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News