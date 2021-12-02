Lied center hosts Christmas shows

LINCOLN — It’s Christmas at the Lied Center. From holiday classics to family traditions, the month of December brings festive events and shows. Tickets and information for all events available at liedcenter.org.
Holiday events at the Lied:
» “Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra’s Deck the Halls,” 2 and 6 p.m., Sunday.
» “Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Dec. 11.
» “The Nutcracker,” 2 and 7 p.m., Dec. 18; 2 p.m., Dec. 19.
» “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas,” 3 and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 21.
