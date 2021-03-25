Lied Center presents free concert with Wynton Marsalis

LINCOLN — Wynton Marsalis is returning to the Lied Center, this time taking the virtual stage. At 7:30 p.m. on April 3, Marsalis will lead the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet in a free concert for Lied audiences, according to a press release.
The evening will feature “The Democracy! Suite,” a new composition written by Marsalis during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as a response to the political, social and economic struggles facing our nation. As Marsalis puts it: “Jazz is the perfect metaphor for democracy.”
Following the concert, Wynton Marsalis will engage in a live discussion with Lied Center Director Bill Stephan, including questions from the Lied audience.