 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lied Center presents free concert with Wynton Marsalis
0 comments

Lied Center presents free concert with Wynton Marsalis

  • 0

LINCOLN — Wynton Marsalis is returning to the Lied Center, this time taking the virtual stage. At 7:30 p.m. on April 3, Marsalis will lead the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet in a free concert for Lied audiences, according to a press release.

The evening will feature “The Democracy! Suite,” a new composition written by Marsalis during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as a response to the political, social and economic struggles facing our nation. As Marsalis puts it: “Jazz is the perfect metaphor for democracy.”

Following the concert, Wynton Marsalis will engage in a live discussion with Lied Center Director Bill Stephan, including questions from the Lied audience.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Buying a home is getting harder

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News