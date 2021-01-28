Lied Center to announce season preview events

LINCOLN — On Tuesday, the Lied Center will announce a full lineup of in-person and virtual events for spring 2021. Tickets go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Feb. 9, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to offer dozens of exceptional events in a mix of genres this spring,” Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said, “With safety at the forefront, we’re moving forward and fulfilling our mission of educating, inspiring and entertaining the people of Nebraska through the performing arts.”

While the full spring season will be announced on Tuesday, tickets are available now for three online season preview events: Joyce Yang, piano, Saturday; Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, Feb. 5; and Dixie’s Happy Hour, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. More live performance webcasts will be announced on Tuesday.

» Dixie’s Happy Hour, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and Feb. 12.

Virtual tickets for each performance date are now available for purchase at liedcenter.org.

Spend an evening with America’s favorite Tupperware lady, Dixie Longate, a gal who’s never too far away from a cocktail, on this uproariously raucous joyride where she’ll inspire you to find your personal happy hours while serving up the four basic food groups: gin, rum, vodka and tequila.