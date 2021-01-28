Lied Center to announce season preview events

LINCOLN — On Tuesday, the Lied Center will announce a full lineup of in-person and virtual events for spring 2021. Tickets go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Feb. 9, according to a press release.
“We are thrilled to offer dozens of exceptional events in a mix of genres this spring,” Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said, “With safety at the forefront, we’re moving forward and fulfilling our mission of educating, inspiring and entertaining the people of Nebraska through the performing arts.”
While the full spring season will be announced on Tuesday, tickets are available now for three online season preview events: Joyce Yang, piano, Saturday; Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, Feb. 5; and Dixie’s Happy Hour, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. More live performance webcasts will be announced on Tuesday.
» Dixie’s Happy Hour, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and Feb. 12.
Virtual tickets for each performance date are now available for purchase at liedcenter.org.
Spend an evening with America’s favorite Tupperware lady, Dixie Longate, a gal who’s never too far away from a cocktail, on this uproariously raucous joyride where she’ll inspire you to find your personal happy hours while serving up the four basic food groups: gin, rum, vodka and tequila.
This performance contains language and material that may not be appropriate for young audiences.
» Joyce Yang, piano, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
Free virtual reservations can be made at liedcenter.org, and there is also the option to add a donation to support the Lied Center.
With performances described as “extraordinary” and “kaleidoscopic” (Los Angeles Times), a “knockout” (New York Times) and “poetic and sensitive” (Washington Post). Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang captivates audiences with her virtuosity, lyricism and interpretive sensitivity. This Van Cliburn Competition medalist had been scheduled to perform on the Lied Center stage in collaboration with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet in April of 2020, and now she’ll take the Lied’s virtual center stage in a special concert recorded specifically for the Lied Center featuring the music of Grieg, Rachmaninoff and Chopin.
» Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, A Dance Company: Grace, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 5.
Free virtual reservations can be made at liedcenter.org, and there is also the option to add a donation to support the Lied Center.
Founded by Ronald K. Brown in 1985, Evidence, A Dance Company, focuses on the seamless integration of traditional African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word. Through work, Evidence provides a unique view of human struggles, tragedies and triumphs. Brown uses movement as a way to reinforce the importance of community in African American culture and to acquaint audiences with the beauty of traditional African forms and rhythms.
Originally choreographed for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre in 1999, Grace became a part of the Evidence repertory in 2004. Grace weaves the story of a Goddess’ journey to Earth to spread grace among humans, ultimately welcoming them to heaven.
In addition, three shows scheduled for spring 2021 have been rescheduled:
» Super Diamond, originally Saturday, will now perform on April 17.
» Kelli O’Hara, originally Feb. 13, will now perform on June 12.
» Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire, originally March 17, will now be presented March 16 and 17.
Patrons with tickets to these events will be contacted directly with information about the new dates.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the touring schedules of many artists and shows, some events previously announced for spring 2021 have been affected. Whenever possible, we’ll be working with the artists who were originally scheduled for the 2020-21 season to find new dates in the future, whether that’s next season or a season or two down the road. The most current list of event changes and rescheduled dates can be found at liedcenter.org/covid19.