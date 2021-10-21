Lied Center to broadcast events

LINCOLN — Even as the audiences once again fill the Lied Center to enjoy artists from around the world, the Lied continues to bring the arts to the people of Nebraska. Building on the success of live webcast events over the last year, the Lied Center is once again offering live webcast access to many of the performances that will take place on the Lied stage during the 2021-22 season.

“Many patrons have expressed how much they’ve enjoyed the ability to be part of Lied Center events from home, and we’re so excited to offer that option once again this season,” said Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan. “We are Nebraska’s Performing Arts Center, and our professional high-definition broadcast system allows us to share these world-class arts experiences with people all over the state in a way that’s more accessible than ever.”

A $99 virtual season pass will include live webcast access to at least eight performances, and more live webcast shows may be added this season. Any shows added will be automatically included in the package at no additional cost. Shows include:

» Yuja Wang, Piano and Leonidas Kavakos, Violin in Concert on Nov. 8.

» St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 13.

» Bernadette Peters on Feb. 26.