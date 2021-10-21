Lied Center to broadcast events

LINCOLN — Even as the audiences once again fill the Lied Center to enjoy artists from around the world, the Lied continues to bring the arts to the people of Nebraska. Building on the success of live webcast events over the last year, the Lied Center is once again offering live webcast access to many of the performances that will take place on the Lied stage during the 2021-22 season.
“Many patrons have expressed how much they’ve enjoyed the ability to be part of Lied Center events from home, and we’re so excited to offer that option once again this season,” said Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan. “We are Nebraska’s Performing Arts Center, and our professional high-definition broadcast system allows us to share these world-class arts experiences with people all over the state in a way that’s more accessible than ever.”
A $99 virtual season pass will include live webcast access to at least eight performances, and more live webcast shows may be added this season. Any shows added will be automatically included in the package at no additional cost. Shows include:
» Yuja Wang, Piano and Leonidas Kavakos, Violin in Concert on Nov. 8.
» St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 13.
» Bernadette Peters on Feb. 26.
» Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain on March 18.
» Mnozil Brass on March 26.
» Diane Schuur on April 5.
» Church Basement Ladies on April 16.
» Joyce Yang, Piano on April 19.
» Michael Feinstein on June 17.
More events may be added to the package at no cost to season subscribers.
Virtual season tickets are on sale now at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 or in person at the Lied Center box office. A $99 virtual season pass allows online access to all paid ticketed events, and individual event are available to watch from home for $20 each.
Thanks to a grant-funded five-camera broadcast system, audiences can experience full-length performances of Lied artists from around the world in high-definition video and audio.
Programs subject to change and refunds due to changing programs are not available.