Lied Center to present ‘A Conversation with Bill Nye’

LINCOLN — In an event co-sponsored by UPC Nebraska, the Lied Center is hosting a conversation with Bill Nye.

Nye — scientist, engineer, comedian, author and inventor — is a man with a mission: To help foster a scientifically literate society and to help people everywhere understand and appreciate the science that makes our world work.

Best known as Bill Nye the Science Guy, Nye’s wit and enthusiasm garnered 18 Emmy awards. Nye is also an author and frequent speaker on topics of global importance including climate change, evolution, population, space exploration and STEM education. He is a steadfast champion of the unwavering value of critical thinking, science and reason.

In this conversation with UNL hosts, Nye will address issues of sustainability, climate change and how we can all be better stewards of this planet we call home. Through all of his work, Bill hopes to inspire people everywhere to change the world.

“A Conversation with Bill Nye,” is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. This is a free virtual event, but registration is required to receive the link. For more information and free registration, visit liedcenter.org/billnye.